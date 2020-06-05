South African label MIZA PRODUCTIONS drops a new single gearing up for the big release

Hot on the heels of Warner Music South Africa unveiling their new partnership with Miza Productions, and the announcement of the forthcoming Amapiano Album ‘Miza Productions presents ‘Yanos Vol.1’, the partnership returns to share the second single from the compilation – ‘Nayi Lengoma’ a catchy tune by Entity Musiq & Lil Mo (featuring Msheke).

The release of ‘Nayi Lengoma’ truly announces the arrival of Miza Productions, with their second single drop. ‘Nayi Lengoma’ was heralded by, ‘Ngiyekeleni’ the debut offering by DJ Lavisto & Drama Drizzy and the first single from the 11 track project, ‘Yanos Vol 1’ to be released June 19th.

Other tracks on the forthcoming compilation are truly bangers, with the Miza Productions team of performers and producers adding their own hot flavour to this popular Amapiano genre. Some of the Featured artists include the hits maker DJ Miza, DJ Lavisto, Drama Drizzy & Drake Omnyama, amongst others.

Yanos Vol 1, the compilation is out everywhere on June 19th – pre-order/save here!