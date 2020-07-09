South African King Sweetkid AND Luna Florentino about set the scene on fire

Out of all the incredible collaborations we have been getting from South African Hip Hop during quarantine, this one might be the best one yet .King SweetKid and Luna Florentino have decided to team up for 3 singles that they will be dropping during the course of the next 3 weeks. On Wednesday (July 02) , King announced that the two rappers have something special for their fans via instagram with uploaded pictures of both him and Luna .

This year, both Luna and King made immediate impacts during the summertime with their solo efforts. Luna’s “10 times better” EP received great reception while King had a great release with his “Inside” EP.

In no particular order the singles are “Satisfied” , Matter of fact freestyle and Level. The singles are promised to have Luna and King going back to back on all 3 songs, displaying some immaculate chemistry as they exchange verses. Here is the artwork for the singles,