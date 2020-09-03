South African Joda Kgosi Milks feelings from broken heart on “Truth Is”.

September 3, 2020

Singer-songwriter Kgosi sashayed in to the fore frond and showcased her song with prowess with lilting vocals on her recently released first single “Lunatic”,  now she is back to follow it up with a poignant liberation number titled  “Truth Is”.  The song milking off the feeling of a broken heart from the perspective of a girl who has been played multiple times and has been forgiving their partner over and over again but this time ”Truth Is” the are  they done and dusted  and is time to move on.

“In the song I’m basically saying that I’m over this person because they mistreat me and I’m just not gonna settle for that sort of treatment” says Joda

Truth is I loved you
Even begged you to choose me
Had your chance and you blew it
Don’t hit me up we’ve been through this
Truth is I loved you
Even begged you to choose me
Had your chance and you blew it
Don’t hit me up we’ve been through this

 

Qello Mapanya

