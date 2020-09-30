South African House vocalist holly Rey on defying gravity !!!

While the world has been brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic, singer & songwriter Holly Rey has stayed at the top of her game and conquered lockdown.

She is officially a multi-platinum selling artist with her single “ YOU ” recently hitting 35 million streams across all digital music platforms. This is a massive achievement for any artist, and Holly Rey achieved this as an independent female artist. The single sold 293 055 units to date while multi-platinum status requires over 60 000 units,

The single "YOU" was nominated twice at this year's SAMAs for Record Of The Year (Holly Rey won this category in 2019 for her hit-song Deeper) and Music Video Of The Year,

She also created two online lifestyle series; “Baking With The Reys” with her little sister Mimi Rey – the next internet sensation! And “Ready Set Local” which is set for release on Heritage Day

This phenomenal young woman has accomplished all the above and still managed to release 3 singles and 3 music videos during lockdown. Her latest release “Home” has been released with a music video and is a track dedicated to the Warrior 500 initiative which aims to raise R5million for rural communities that have been torn apart by the Cover 19 Epidemic. All Net proceeds from the song will go to projects being supported by the Warrior 500 Initiative.

Incase you have missed Holly Rey on the Morning Mayhem with Thabang Mashile listen below: