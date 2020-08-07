South African hitmaker Sketchy Bongo releases a new single feat Kyle Deutsch

After a string of successful singles Sketchy Bongo now releases his next single with wolfpack member, Melody featuring Kyle Deutsch.

Melody is a tropical, Latin-esque track with smooth vocals. It’s a song about a hypnotizing love, a melody that he can’t live without. The single features MAMA award winning and multiple SAMA nominee, local sensation, Kyle Deutsch.

Says Sketchy Bongo, “Melody is a fun, danceable song. Kyle and I thought this would be a great song to change up the mood of 2020, and put a smile on people’s faces. We have been working together creating music for a few years now, and have created many hits together. Working together is always easy, as we understand each other’s musical vision very easily. We hope Melody is going to be a huge hit, that spreads joy.”

Says Kyle, “Sketchy is a genius. I call him Yoda, ha-ha. We’ve been making music together for about 8 years now and it’s been crazy to watch our musical synergy grow. He knows what I’m supposed to sound like on a record before I do and that’s been instrumental in the success of the records we have released together thus far. We have an amazing track record with ‘Back to the Beach’ and ‘All Night’ going to no.1 across the country, so let’s hope Melody can do the same and more.”

Melody feat. Kyle Deutsch is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

In case you have missed Sketchy Bongo with Locknville on Transafricaradio listen here: