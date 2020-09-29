South aFRICAN Hip Hop artist, Kid Tini throws the sermon on bars.

Ambitiouz Entertainment’s award-winning Hip Hop head Kid Tini has combined efforts with Sbahle Cele of Umuthi Records and together they cooked a commercial Hip Hop Gospel titled Amen. With the track, Kid Tini shares an uplifting message that whatever challenges life throws at you, know that you will overcome and it will get better.

Amen is packed with tons of catchy rhythmic verses communicating a message of substance, which may resonate with many people and strike a chord amongst most. It is not a song that convicts one of his sins but to encourage them and hold their heads high through the dark times. Kid Tini has always been known to be the baddest wordsmith who addresses socio-economic issues in his tracks. This time he spits holy venoms on top of a soulful trap beat to proclaim his reverence for the Man above. Sbahle who also recently released her debut music video brings in heavenly melodies to the song. Not only did the track get fans talking on social media but it debuted number two across all genres and number one on Hip Hop on iTunes.

Both being brilliant writers, Kid Tini and Ndu Browns of Blaq Diamond penned down lyrics that may touch the young and old who feel like life’s challenges are above them. They ask questions that many people ask themselves daily, they tell realities that majority of parents and children wake up to. The pair also gives hope and reassurance that “We will rise and we will conquer, even if it takes a toll and that’s on God”.

“I Know pain and sadly no man’s above it, most of us try to numb it, some of us even love it. That’s why she conceals the scars on her wrists when she’s out in public,” lyrics quoted on Amen.

Released ahead of his much-anticipated album, The Second Coming. Amen features talented producers like Ambitiouz Entertainment’s A&R manager and award-winning producer, Tweezy, Philamac and Kreazoe. This track is proof that there is a lot of exciting surprises to wait for on the upcoming album, expected to drop anytime soon.