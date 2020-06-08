South African hip hip musician King Sweetkid scoops artist of the year award

Heidelberg’s golden boy King Sweatkid won the award for Artist of the Year at 011Awards 2020 which took place Live at the City Awards website

King Sweetkid’s win arrived 3 months after he unloaded the Inside EP that featured all the street wisdom he’d instilled on his previous projects and more. Other rappers up for the award included hip-hop royalty like Bizzcuit, Colbert and Kadis.

In addition to the award, King Sweetkid is set to drop a new project before the end of the year , which he has been working on for the 6 months. “I’m extremely grateful to have won my first ever music award in such a great fashion. Thank you so much to every single person that voted for us to bring the award home. and Huge congratulations to Touchline and many others that also won ” enthused King SweetKid

The 011 awards is a part of City Award which is a chain of award shows across South Africa, the awards celebrate the achievements of artist and individuals in the entertainment industry. With over 17 categories there is an award to appreciate all in their respective fields.