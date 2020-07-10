South African Grammy nominated Dj Lag has special tread tonight

Written by on July 10, 2020

Channel O is bearing a tray of brimming glasses as far as the entertainment and music are  concerned this Friday, The Gqom King  will usher us  in to the weekend along side the the record producer and businessman Oskido, rapper KO aka Mr Cashtime and Dj Milkshake tonight on the only house party that matters at 8pm on Channel O’s Lockdown House Party.

The party that saved us during lockdown will get a special treat tonight as DJ Lag shares new music.

“I am so excited to be part of this weekend’s line up for Lockdown House Party. The show has kept us all going during the lockdown. Sharing the line up with Oskido is huge for me, he is the godfather of the industry! I will be playing some Gqom bangers and some tracks that could make it to my new album,” shares DJ Lag.

Not one to follow convention, DJ Lag consistently raises the bar and redefines Gqom as it evolves, his Uhuru Dis music video featuring Moonshild Sanelley is a must watch.

The visually stunning, Gqom-style retelling of Romeo & Juliet will remain a classic for years to come.

Watch DJ Lag’s Uhuru Dis ft Moonchid Sanelly here:

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Nigerian Woletan drops a catchy struggle anthem ‘Sholazeal’

July 10, 2020

0 0

HOTBILLZ FEATURING BYNO ‘GOOD LIFE’

July 10, 2020

0 0

AUBREY QWANA SETS AN AMBIENCE FOR HIS UPCOMING EP WITH A NEW SINGLE FT. EMTEE

July 10, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

HOTBILLZ FEATURING BYNO ‘GOOD LIFE’

Thumbnail
Previous post

Kilo Kami EASING SOUTH AFRICA OUT OF THE LOCKDOWN WITH A SINGLE “DREAMS”

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST