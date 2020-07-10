South African Grammy nominated Dj Lag has special tread tonight

Channel O is bearing a tray of brimming glasses as far as the entertainment and music are concerned this Friday, The Gqom King will usher us in to the weekend along side the the record producer and businessman Oskido, rapper KO aka Mr Cashtime and Dj Milkshake tonight on the only house party that matters at 8pm on Channel O’s Lockdown House Party.

The party that saved us during lockdown will get a special treat tonight as DJ Lag shares new music.

“I am so excited to be part of this weekend’s line up for Lockdown House Party. The show has kept us all going during the lockdown. Sharing the line up with Oskido is huge for me, he is the godfather of the industry! I will be playing some Gqom bangers and some tracks that could make it to my new album,” shares DJ Lag.

Not one to follow convention, DJ Lag consistently raises the bar and redefines Gqom as it evolves, his Uhuru Dis music video featuring Moonshild Sanelley is a must watch.

The visually stunning, Gqom-style retelling of Romeo & Juliet will remain a classic for years to come.

Watch DJ Lag’s Uhuru Dis ft Moonchid Sanelly here: