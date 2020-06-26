South African gospel musician Nqubeko Mbatha presents ‘Frienship with Jesus’

South African gospel singer Nqubeko Mbatha is delighted to announce the pre-order release of his new album ‘Devotion’ that follows up his duet the Anniversary project with his spouse Ntokozo Mbambo-Mbatha. This latest offering comes with his much anticipated single ‘Friendship with Jesus’.

The single ‘Friendship with Jesus’ is just a glimpse of what Nqubeko has in store for his listeners. The single reminds us of how amazing it is to be fully acquainted with the Lord and to always trust in him as he is a true friend.

This whole piece of art is outstanding in that it transmutes all the lost souls by just living everyone feeling revived and on their knees from just hearing the lyrics in each of all his songs. So much love has been poured out in his upcoming album, not only for the believers but for the entire nation to be spiritually inclined when listening to it. In these trying times this album will just remind you not to look to the world for answers but that one should be fully devoted to the Lord as he can be the answer that we might need.

With issues that we are now faced with such as the COVID-19 and gender based violence by all means this is a beautiful compilation of tracks that will encourage you and cast out all fears. Knowing that Jesus is more than a friend and he can be anything that you need him to be.