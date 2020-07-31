South African Faith K INTRODUCES herself into Hip HOP scene ,

R&B/Hip-Hop sensation, Faith K drops her first single, CHAMP featuring pH Raw X. The track features english and tsongo rhymes and is about aspiring to make money moves and be successful, just like legendary football star, Jomo Sono. This is the first slice of her forthcoming EP, 20MINETOO. Says Faith K, ‘Recording CHAMP was a trip. It was actually my first time, in my home language and I have pH to thank for bringing it out of me. I’ve always wanted to figure out how to finesse Tsonga into raps and still be a jam.’

On the music video Faith says, ‘We shot the video with @nigel_stock and he literally made the song even better. The location of the video was different compared to other shoots. We didn’t have to move around, we had everything we needed in one yard and we got to play around with different scenes, till we got the right one, with the perfect energy.’

The forthcoming EP, 20MINETOO is slated for release on 14 August and features some of Hip Hop’s finest, including Reason and Nadia Nakai.