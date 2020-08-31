South African Comedian Donovan Goliath slide to the lite side on a new youtube show

Hilarious man and TV personality, Donovan Goliath has joined forced with Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite to South Africa’s first-ever YouTube news talk show premiered passed this passed Friday, 28 August 2020 hosted by comedian and media personality, Donovan Goliath. This is off the heels of global trends seeing streaming platforms achieve record increases in traffic and giving brands like Castle Lite the opportunity to keep content rolling.

The show focus on wrapping up the weekly headlines in a light-hearted way giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest news while enjoying a good laugh. While South Africans continue to play their part and stay safe by observing lockdown regulations, they can now enjoy great content that will give consumers energy and a splash of hope during these uncertain times from the comfort of their own homes.

Each week, Donovan will host the show from the comfort of a beautifully styled home in Johannesburg and will open each episode with a short musical interlude by himself and his partner Davina. Donovan will unlock the week by touching on some of the weekly headlines before moving to the extra cold interview segment where he will interview South Africa’s most topical stars while they play fun games and get to know each other better. Surviving the New Normal with Lihle Msimang, Retweet or Like by Mojak Lehoko and the Rap Up by rapper Rouge will keep viewers entertained.

It definitely would not be a Castle Lite show without musical performances from the country’s most talented artists. Viewers can expect the same light-hearted and fun energy that Donovan is known for, while also giving a roundup of the most entertaining headlines of the week.

This is what went down on the first episode.