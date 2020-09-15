South African choreographer Courtnaé Paul makes the cut in the Top 64 B-Girls globally

Internationally recognised DJ, B-Girl and choreographer, Courtnaé Paul, has made the cut of the Top 64 B-Girls globally – selected from hundreds of 2020 E-Battle submission videos, representing as the only African B-Girl finalist.

The Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. This year, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle had submissions from 105 countries and almost double the number of submissions from 2019, speaks volumes of Courtnaé Paul’s talent to be included as the only B-Girl finalist from the continent.

“It’s mind-blowing to have made the Top 64 and be the only B-Girl from Africa! It’s an absolute privilege to be representing my country and the continent. I’m looking forward to the next round, let’s go!” expresses Courtnaé Paul.

“Courtnaé Paul is at the forefront of African female artists pushing boundaries and her latest inclusion amongst the top B-Girls globally is testament to her credibility as a world-class talent,” shares Ninel Musson, COO at Vth Season.

An entertainment powerhouse, Courtnaé Paul continues to excel in all areas as a multi-talented DJ, dancer, choreographer and presenter.

Courtnaé Paul representing Africa at the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 comes off the back of releasing her debut singles in the form of a 3-track EP titled, GOT NEXT.

