South African Buhlebendalo feets the spirit of the nation

She was introduced to Africa and beyond as member of South African award winning acapella band, Buhlebendalo Mda ‘s journey of healing has birthed us a new album Chosi a 13-tracked project that she describes it as offering to feet the spirit of the nation in need.

Buhlebendalo went back to her Xhosa roots ( Bantu ethnic group from Southern Africa) and reclaimed her throne in a massive way with her fresh release of emotive, rhythmic and spirt-filled album Chosi. Chosi is a response to a storyteller before and after they tell a story. Another musical Gogo, Buhlebendalo has defined herself and sound as something for every conscious being to consume. Her vocals are flawless, she is not the girl from The Soil, there are levels to this creative life, the girl has transcended to her much higher self in image, sound, vibes, yonk’ into! Sjava is one of the artists featured on this beautifully put-togeher project!

