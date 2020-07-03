South African born Congolese Manu WorldStar Lives up to his name

Since announcing his debut album, MOLIMOManu WorldStar has released the first single CHOKO which has been playlisted on South African  radio stations like Ukhozi Fm  and Good Hope Fm   and spinning on the likes of KISS FM in Kenya, Rock FM in Zambia, YFM in Ghana. Choko has also premiered on UK radio for this first time on FLEX FM!
The golden boy featured on the cover of some of our favourite playlists such as New South Africa playlist on Deezer and Made In South Africa playlist on Spotify.

The upcoming project has been described as  an eclectic mix of sounds and so the upbeat track CHOKO found its way on to Africa Rising, Afro Beats Hits and Mzansi Hits playlists on Apple Music.
He also bagged the African Heat, New Music Friday and Release Radar playlists on Spotify.

In case you have missed this worldwide sensation this past weekend in the Lowdown with KMG and Noah Makholwa listen here.

