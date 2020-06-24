South African Aubrey Qwana’s Molo video amasses the numbers

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

Aubrey Qwana’s music video for his hit song ‘Molo’ has crossed the 100,000 views mark on YouTube after only 4 days on the platform. Fans can not stop raving about both the song and the music video, the video already has over 500 comments of fans expressing their appreciation for the song, the video and Aubrey Qwana’s music in general.