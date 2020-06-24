South African Aubrey Qwana’s Molo video amasses the numbers

Written by on June 24, 2020


Aubrey Qwana’s music video for his hit song ‘Molo’ has crossed the 100,000 views mark on YouTube after only 4 days on the platform. Fans can not stop raving about both the song and the music video, the video already has over 500 comments of fans expressing their appreciation for the song, the video and Aubrey Qwana’s music in general.

South African Aubrey Qwana's Molo video amasses the numbers

