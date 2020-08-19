South African ARTIST King SweetKid cites his perception on hefty rap bars

King SweetKid followed up his beloved Inside EP with a new song titled “Understand”. The beat runs for just under 3 minutes and hears King rap about his perception on life ,how it’s like living in the hood and a conversation he had with someone who struggles with substance abuse. Today the Ratanda-bred rapper has come through to show more love to the song with a new video.

King Sweetkid shows us his acting abilities once again, in the new visual, playing the role of a young black man who finds himself dealing with physical abuse from his dad. He then ends up running away from home in hopes for a better life.