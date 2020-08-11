SOUTH AFRICAN AFROP POP SENSATION STEPDADDY DROPS A NEW SINGLE ”WRONGO”

Cape Town’s exciting Urban AfroPop and Hip Hop artist straight from Gugulethu, new music sensation, Vth Season’s Stepdaddy, joins forces with fellow Capetonian rapper making waves, Dee Koala, on new single, Wrongo. With Wrongo, Stepdaddy addresses the drip and lifestyle of Cape Town influenced by the Coloured community known as Amagongo in Xhosa. Being inspired by his Coloured friends as those that grew up in the Coloured community, Stepdaddy reminisces of his days in high school where this lifestyle had a big influence on him.

Dee Koala matches his energy and brings her A Game on the track. Stepdaddy expresses: “Dee Koala’s drip is too much, and I felt she was the perfect candidate for the song since I wanted straight vernac, to show Cape Town’s combined talents.”Stream or download Stepdaddy’s Wrongo featuring Dee Koala here: https://africori.to/wrongo

Stepdaddy has caused a stir in the country as SA’s Hip Hop newcomer to watch. His release with Dee Koala comes off the back of his highly praised Lomntana Remix, which saw the lord of the jig, Zingah, and Pitori Maradona, Focalistic, join forces with him.