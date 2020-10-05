South African Afro-SOUL SINGER BUHLEBENDALO pays homage to the strength and the resilience of women

Afro soul singer and songwriter Buhlebendalo releases the visual installment of her single “Mdali” from her debut album “Chosi”. Mdali is a healing track filled with layered vocals and traditional percussions.

This offering functions as a prayer and oscillates between musical and spiritual realms amidst chants, claps and shakers with a transcendental quality. The visuals of the video capture the true essence of the single and what it stands for.

The music video features strong South African gender activists who are musicians and actors in their own rights such as the legendary Tu Nokwe (award winning Musician and actress on Shaka Zulu film), TV and theatre award winning Actress Faniswa Yisa ( Still born film on Netflix, igazi tv series etc), Cultural activist and tv actress Gogo Dineo (Rhythm City), Actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni ( Vuka Vala tv series) and many more. The story of South African woman told in visuals shot and directed by Soft Pantsula Media.

The video premiered at 13:00 CAT on YouTube, affording fans the opportunity to see the video first before it hits their home screens on music channels.

“Chosi “is a 13-track album which boasts powerful tracks like “Iwotshi”, “Ntabezimnyama” and “Mdali”. The album skilfully ends with the beautifully arranged Brenda Fassie’s “Too Late for Mama” which has proven to be a favourite amongst fans.

In case you have missed Buhlebendalo on the Jazz Session with Mo’Afrika wa Mokgathi unpacking this album listen here: