South African Afro Soul musician Aubrey Qwana hit a gold milestone

Written by on September 29, 2020

Afro Soul musician Aubrey Qwana’s hit single MOLO has surpassed Gold!

Greeting fans earlier this year, Aubrey Qwana’s hit single Molo has reached over 10 000 units sold across Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes. The single, which is the first song off of his newly release EP Imvula Mlomo – has perpelled Aubrey Qwana and has earned him high rotation on radio leading him to topping charts.

Produced by Gobi Beast, Molo has received a combination of 931 iTunes downloads and 1.1 million streams across just Apple Music and Spotify translating to an equivalent of 9200 units sold when converted; and the accompanying stand out music video has gained over 2million views on YouTube – really solidifying Aubrey Qwana and Molo as undeniable!

“I’m so proud of how well Molo has done in the time it’s been out. Thank you to my fans for the support, I know we will continue to reach new heights with this song and with my music.” said Aubrey on this milestone for Molo.

watch Aubrey Qwana upacks the meaning behind the ‘Imvula Mlomo’ EP

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

HLE exhibits the forecast of her UPCOMING #YKOE FILM & VIEWING TOUR in “NGUWE” LIVE VISUALS

September 29, 2020

0 0

Ugandan urban pop musician Lamu teams up with the mith on the remix of her banger “Pata”

September 29, 2020

0 0

South aFRICAN Hip Hop artist, Kid Tini throws the sermon on bars.

September 29, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

“The Catalyst” to change the pan African media landscape arrives…

Thumbnail
Previous post

South African Afro Soul musician Aubrey Qwana hit a gold milestone

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST