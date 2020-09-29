South African Afro Soul musician Aubrey Qwana hit a gold milestone

Afro Soul musician Aubrey Qwana’s hit single MOLO has surpassed Gold!

Greeting fans earlier this year, Aubrey Qwana’s hit single Molo has reached over 10 000 units sold across Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes. The single, which is the first song off of his newly release EP Imvula Mlomo – has perpelled Aubrey Qwana and has earned him high rotation on radio leading him to topping charts.

Produced by Gobi Beast, Molo has received a combination of 931 iTunes downloads and 1.1 million streams across just Apple Music and Spotify translating to an equivalent of 9200 units sold when converted; and the accompanying stand out music video has gained over 2million views on YouTube – really solidifying Aubrey Qwana and Molo as undeniable!

“I’m so proud of how well Molo has done in the time it’s been out. Thank you to my fans for the support, I know we will continue to reach new heights with this song and with my music.” said Aubrey on this milestone for Molo.

