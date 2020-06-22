South African aFRO-POP trio Encore teams up with Amanda black on a new single

Afro-soul trio, Encore, is set to release a new hit single titled Mina Nawe ft Amanda Black.

Originally from Atteridgeville and Mamelodi,guitarist Kabelo Thomane, vocalist Keabetswe Kototsi andpianist Peter Letswalo captured our hearts with their Setswana ballads met in Pretoria while studying music. After discovering how they connected musically they never looked back, this later saw them perform at premier events and acclaimed festivals in the country and a nomination for Best Group at the Metro FM Awards.

The trio has given us serenading ballads such as Lerato, Ke Fela Pelo and Moratuwa which have proved that Setswana can be romantic and leave us begging for more.

The single is dropping this Friday June 26.