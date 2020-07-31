South African Afro-Pop singer Azana claims the number 1 spot Apple Music’s Pop Chart,

Singer-songwriter with a rich soothing voice sounding like Royalty, Azana, released her debut album INGOMA this past weekend, securing the number #1 spot in the country on Apple Music’s Pop Chart, and charted across all genres on Apple Music Top 100 in South Africa, eSwatini and Botswana.

Azana’s INGOMA also features on notable playlists such as Africa Rising, Mzansi Soul, Mzansi House and Mzansi Hits on Apple Music and on Made in South Africa, Oya Dance, House Nation, Phenomenal Woman, New Music Friday and African Heat on Spotify.

“The response since the release of the full project has been phenomenal. It’s great to see all the work put into it paying off and having to see people appreciating the music,” shares Azana.

Stream or download Azana’s 14-track debut album INGOMA (meaning “drums”) here: http://platoon.lnk.to/Ingoma

With INGOMA, the Chesterville, Durban musician moves to the beat of her own as she wades through Neo-Soul, Afro-Pop and House with ease. 2020 saw “Your Love” and “Ngize Ngifike” cast the initial spell that brought Mzansi to its knees, each song climbing the ranks in charts and cherished music collections.

INGOMA begins with the prayer-like “Okhokho” on which she draws her ancestors ever nearer, the genre-bending “Egoli” tells the story of her journey to Johannesburg to fulfil her destiny, while “Bafazi” reminds the women of this world of their innate power.

With isiZulu lyrics that speak to love and loss as well as ambition and might, Azana’s is a voice that echoes through the lives of African women of all forms – both women of cities and women of soil feel her presence in their lives, while her deeply melanated skin and ever-changing style challenge colourism and nullify dated standards of beauty. Proudly proclaiming “I Am Queen”, Azana’s riches lie within; intangible and unending.

Largely influenced by black musicians both past and present with a penchant for activism, pride and intuitive songwriting, Azana’s standout release with Sun El-Musician entitled “Uhuru” is evident of this. Released on Mandela Day, you can now watch the Uhuru music video on YouTube here:

Incase you have missed out , listen to Azana talking about thew album on the Urban Echo with Rhymscrencheto