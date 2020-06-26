South African Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo comes back with A new single “Thandolwethu”

Veteran Afro pop duo Mafikizolo is back with a smashing hit titled “Thandolwethu”. The band is known for its strong afro beat rooted signature and the ability to reinvent themselves by constantly collaborating with younger great artists. This can be seen from their collaboration with Uhuru on “Khona” and on their single “Tchelete” which features Nigerian sensation Davido.

Having been able to stay on top of their game for 20 years Theo had the following to say, “Music is a universal language, and as a band we figured that the only way to stay on top is through collaboration”. Thandolwethu is another successful collabo tale as it is co-written by the amazing artist and song writer Msaki. “Working with Msaki has been such a blessing, she is a gifted artist and an exceptional writer “said Nhlanhla.

Thandolwethu celebrates the love between two people who never gave up on each other. This single is nothing short of that Mafikizolo sound that will keep fans on their feet.

Listen here: https://mafikizolo.lnk.to/Thandolwethu