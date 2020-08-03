SOUTH AFRICA RAPPER BLAKLEZ AND PDOT O ANNOUNCE A TRACK LIST THEIR UPCOMING ALBUM

After announcing the release of their much anticipated album in July, Blaklez and Pdot O have finally released the tracklist and date for the joint album titled “Lost Diamonds”.

The album is due for release on the 21st August 2020 and will have 12 tracks with guest appearances from former label mate and long time collaborator N’Veigh, the fresh Prince of R&B Jay Claude makes an appearance twice on the records Caught and Holy Ghost and Lebo Mochudi is on a track titled Say a Prayer. Ntate Stunna and Jay Sako both make guest appearances on Silas Beats produced tracks. Blaklez, Pdot O and Thapelo Mashiane are listed as the co-executive producers.

On production Thapelo Mashiane is leading the charge with Silas Beats, Tuddy Bears, Ron Epidemic and Mayj_C also making notable contributions to the project. The two artists have teased social media with the artwork and a snippet of an unknown song that had the social media streets excited. No official single has been released as yet but this album promises to be a banger.

The album will be available on all streaming platforms on the 21st of August 2020.