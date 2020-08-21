South Africa producer and DJ, MVZZLE drops his long awaited visuals for the single ‘Uvalo’

South African recording artist, producer and DJ, MVZZLE today releases the video for major label single debut ‘Uvalo’. The single, released at the beginning of the national lockdown has achieved major success at radio, even reaching the national top 20 most played songs. The song which continues to blaze across national radio solidifies his hit maker status. Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi, aka MVZZLE – the talented hit maker who flamed the airwaves last year, as producer and feature on DJ Zinhle’s massive hit Umlilo which featured Rethabile and Donald’s most recent single, Black Love, is ready to carve his solo music career. After a freshly penned global deal with Warner Music South Africa MVZZLE today releases the visuals for ‘Uvalo’ featuring Ndu Shezi.

In 8 years, the 25 year old Producer and DJ has gone from playing at local clubs to placing third in SABC 1’s televised Dj competition, 1’s and 2’s togracing stages such as the DSTV Mzansi’s Viewers’ Choice Awards, Motsepe Foundation Celebration, and Major League Gardens amongst others. All this, whilst collecting his first #1 with Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’.

Directed by Monde Dube, the video is shot between two locations in Johannesburg, and is a visual representation of the song’s essence – love. The jovial visuals are a perfect way to usher in the blooming of Spring.

Says MVZZLE: “Shooting a video during a global pandemic was slightly nerve wrecking, but the team ensured a safe and very closed set, who all took care to ensure that we got the best visuals. It felt good to be out, in a beautiful environment doing what I love – it reminded me of the beauty in freedom and I hope that everyone feels the same when they see the visuals.”