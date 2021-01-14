South Africa losses another icon from covid -19

Mzwandile was affectionately known by most as DJ1D. He was the co-founder of popular of the South African streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca. He was known to all as a true friend and brother. Mzwandile Nzimande (44), was confirm to have sadly passed away on Wednesday, the 13th January 2020 at 09:00am at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after being diagnosed positive with Covid19.

He always offered support, smiles and a hearty warming laugh to encourage those around him. His love for his family, work and community is evident. Everything he put his mind to, he achieved with greatness and grace.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Hlapo and his three strong and brave girls ,Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu as well as with his two brothers Bheki and Ayanda. The family humbly request some time as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep us in your prayers. We are deeply thankful for all the messages of love and support so far, they are felt and appreciated.

The funeral will follow all Covid protocol under the South African law, and will unfortunately only be open to immediate family members and close friends. Media, friends and colleagues are invited to view the funeral via the livestreamed – details to follow.