South Africa electro pop duo Locnville drops a remix pack for their tribes and Angels Ep

MTV-EMA winning twins, Andrew & Brian Chaplin, aka Locnville drop the Remix Pack of earlier released EP Tribes and Angels, which was released on the 7th February, this year.

The Remix Pack, which features remixes from various artists from across the globe, is true to Locnville’s collaborative spirit, which has somewhat become a signature for the pair, over the decade that they’ve been in the music industry.

Multi award winning Dj, Producer and Businesswoman, Dj Zinhle’s Remix of Miracles, released as the official single on June, 12th is already proving to be a favourite and receiving lots of love on both radio and streaming services.21 year old, Spanish based Producer, New Beat Order adds his musical flare to Tribes and Angels which features the vocals of indie artist Muzi Mnisi. While DJ, Producer, Stakev who made his entry into the spotlight as a finalist on SABC1’s reality talent show 1’s and 2’s Season 3, adds an Amapiano twist to Miracles.

Zambian recording artists Dmstry, remixes the single Superbowl which features the bars of South African rapper, Gigi Lamayne. Djenga, who the pair worked with in 2016 on their Taste The Weekend single, featuring vocalist Roxy, also adds his Piano Mix to Miracles.“It’s got a beautiful mix of flavours and a great story behind the title track Tribes & Angels. Pop this on for your next road trip, and I guarantee you’ll be spinning it more than once” says Andrew on the release of the EP.

The 5 track EP is now available on streaming services and can be heard HERE