South Africa, awaits the hip hop rendition Sarafina soundtrack ”freedom is coming”

June 18, 2020

Sarafina is a  Broadway production depicting the 1977 Soweto Uprising, it has remained synonymous to June 16 for 30 years now, maybe even the freedom gauge to measure how far the nation has come.

Due to this  historical significance the production reinvents itself to remain in sync with the precent, It has evolved from a broadway musical to a big screen film adaptation, there has also been  re-stagings with  brand new cast members  and now South Africa is waiting for the remix of the famous  Sarafina Soundtrack ‘Freedom is coming tomorrow’ .

The legendary lyricist and composer Dr Mbongeni Ngema has revealed the new remix titled ‘Freedom’ has featured some of South Africa hip hop beloveds BlackLez, Saudi, Reason, Mj Machaba, Tamasha, Gigi Lamayne and Emtee.

 

Listen to Dr Mbongeni Ngema having chat with Tepee on the OG’S airing every Sunday from 17:00 to 20:00.

 

