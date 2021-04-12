Sony Music Expresses Deep Condolences to AKA and Nellie Tembe’s Families

Johannesburg, Monday, 12 April 2021 – The Sony Music Africa Family extends their deepest condolences to revered rapper, AKA, after the tragic loss of his fiancé, Anele (Nellie) Tembe. Anele and AKA’s family confirmed her passing at the Pepperxlub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

Managing Director of Sony Music, Sean Watson, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life at such an important juncture. We send our heartfelt condolences to Kiernan and his family as well as those of Anele.”

A source from AKA’s family said that he is surrounded by family and his closest friends.