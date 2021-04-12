Sony Music Expresses Deep Condolences to AKA and Nellie Tembe’s Families

Written by on April 12, 2021

Johannesburg, Monday, 12 April 2021 – The Sony Music Africa Family extends their deepest condolences to revered rapper, AKA, after the tragic loss of his fiancé, Anele (Nellie) Tembe. Anele and AKA’s family confirmed her passing at the Pepperxlub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

Managing Director of Sony Music, Sean Watson, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life at such an important juncture. We send our heartfelt condolences to Kiernan and his family as well as those of Anele.”

A source from AKA’s family said that he is surrounded by family and his closest friends.

 

 

 

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

Wizkid Releases Essence from Made in Lagos

April 12, 2021

0 0

eMtee emerges victorious with new album, LOGAN

April 9, 2021

0 0

Catch A Vibe with Karun and her new 7-track EP

March 29, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Migration is a fact of life: we need to build safe cities for everyone

Thumbnail
Previous post

Chomee Statement on malicious attacks about NAC Funding

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST