Some.Unique.Individual makes his grand entrance in a smooth ride along ”How You Feel”

August 15, 2020

The “Maftown Mosriski” (slang for trendsetter)  singer songwriter and one of the prolific artists in South Africa  Some.Unique.Individual  is back with a new single “HOW YOU FEEL” asserting his presence in the year 2020.  With love a recurring theme in his nostalgic storyline, “How You Feel” featuring Eden October & Blvck Spec is layered by an idyllic pulse of alternative RnB with a fusion of a mellowed out Hip-Hop texture.

 STREAM HERE: https://songwhip.com/someuniqueindividual/how-you-feel

 This introspective bliss talks about the uncertainty of expression by asking the obvious question that warrants for one to explore their emotions, How do you really feel about xy & .z… This single follows up the Debut EP “Philophobia” (Greek – Fear of Falling in Love) sonic love diary that showcased of his versatile, taste and vocal range. His leading single “Ela Wanana” produced by The SAMA26 nominee FKA Mash found success in the South African deep and afro house scene, whilst the music video made its television debut on Channel O’s – Hitlist.

“How you feel” is a response to the “fear of love” or rather overcoming the “fear of love” constantly addressed throughout the project Philophobia.

 

Watch “Ela Wanana”   

 

 

 

