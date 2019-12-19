SOLO COMPLETES HIS TRILOGY AND COMES FULL CIRCLE WITH NEW ALBUM C PLENTY DREAMS

Rapper, Producer Solo has proudly released his latest body of music titled C Plenty Dreams.

The album; cleverly named in-line with his previous albums – takes the listener through a musical journey of Solo’s discovery of life, love, commitment and rap skill. It cleverly incorporates a mix of Jazz sounds, Kwaito kicks, Old School Rap beats and drums to create an African Rap masterpiece.

The 12 track album features some of the biggest names in the game such as multi-award-winning Kwaito rapper Kwesta; singer Langa Mavuso; multi-talented Buks, and Dineo Langa – who joins Solo in a spiritual love journey titled Higher Power. Earlier this month, Solo treated fans and media to his latest single Promises ft Kwesta as a tease to the release of the new album – C Plenty Dreams.

Solo shared his excitement with friends and media in this statement “The Trilogy is Here! C Plenty Dreams is live.” He said in exclamation. “This album has been in the making for a very long time now and it’s great to see some of the responses to the singles I’ve put out that are featured on the album. C Plenty Dreams is an album that captures the essence of some of the most important moments of my life present, past and future. I have been honoured with features from some of the best artists in South Africa who also happen to be my loved ones, so the energy during the making of C Plenty Dreams was authentic which comes through on the album.”

He went on to say, “I am extremely proud to present this work, beautifully captured in the album and I’m excited to have been privileged to work with all the artists. I hope those have been part of my music journey truly enjoy this album.”- Solo.

Solo’s C Plenty Dreams is now available on all music platforms.

