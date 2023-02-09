SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION @S.EEMAH PENS MAJOR LABEL DEAL WITH SONY MUSIC FOR HER NEW SINGLE “INDUSTRY”

Social media sensation, Seemah, has signed a deal with leading record label, Sony Music Entertainment, for the official release of her new single “Industry”. The track has been making waves on social media, dominating on the likes of TikTok where her following has increased to over 1.5 Million followers.

“We’re excited to have Seemah join the Sony Music family this early on in her music journey. She’s a talented, modern recording artist whose built an audience using her own creativity. That’s a strength that goes a long way in a highly competitive space.” says Gavin Gutu ,who heads up the South African roster at Sony Music.

Seemah started making a name for herself on social media by creating skits in August 2020. The skits later became her trademark and launched her into becoming one of the biggest content creators in South Africa.

“We are thrilled to see that all the great work done by Seemah on TikTok that brought her success on the platform has made a contribution to her signing a major record deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. Her ability to create engaging content and connect with fans has been a driving force behind her TikTok growth.” – Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Head of Content Programming in SSA.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMYCrmrpT/