Smition recruits Gigi Lamayne and MusiholiQ on new single Ang’Khathali

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – Rising hip hop freshman, Smition has everyone talking about his latest single Ang’Khathali featuring Gigi Lamayne and MusiholiQ, which is fast gaining momentum on radio airways across the country.

Stream/Download Ang’Khathali here: https://electromodeza.lnk.to/AngkhathaliSo

Watch official music video here: https://youtu.be/G1FBgnLyx4M

Ang’Khathali has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the music industry and fans so far. The song has also bagged the coveted spot of Song of the Week on national radio station Ligwalagwala FM.

Ang’Khathali is a song that gives the best vibes of African trap and feel-good music. The tram-like wavy and smooth tune packs the burst of rhymes and stunning delivery of verses from the trio of Smition, MusiholiQ and Gigi Lamayne .

The multi-talented artist is slowly making inroads in the local music territory with his unique hip hop sound infused with various genres. With his impeccable delivery of thoughtful verses, hooks and hunger, a lot can be expected from Smition going forward.