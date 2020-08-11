SLOWBURN warrants for his spot as Zambia’s Next Emerging Artist

Written by on August 11, 2020

Zambian born  hip hop artist SLOWBURN proves to be advancing into higher echelons faster is name attributes. Imaging amongst Zambia’s most promising artists  with his unique style that explores

wildest imaginations in making his music relevant, the latest release titled “Hit Me Up”  is bound to cement his name in to the music scene.

Following up from latest single “She’s On Fire”, which impressively did and still doing well on Zambian rotations, making it No. 7 on the Taffy Raw Top 20 Chart, and also getting playlisted in USA and Namibia’s National Broadcasting Radio.

Aside from that, SLOWBURN is one of the most well branding emerging artist. According to a source named “Zambian Influencer”, he got listed as one of The Best 8 Branded New Wave Artists”.

 

 

 

 

___________________________________________

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African pop band Raskells serves up a scoop of love on rhythm with new a single ‘Around You’

August 11, 2020

0 0

Ugandan Youngest hip hop star STONE AGE UG drops a new video “Dream on”

August 11, 2020

0 0

Meet the keynote speakers for The virtual music Imbizo 2020

August 11, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Forgotten Women, The South African Story

Thumbnail
Previous post

This Week in LaLiga…

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST