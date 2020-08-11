SLOWBURN warrants for his spot as Zambia’s Next Emerging Artist

Zambian born hip hop artist SLOWBURN proves to be advancing into higher echelons faster is name attributes. Imaging amongst Zambia’s most promising artists with his unique style that explores

wildest imaginations in making his music relevant, the latest release titled “Hit Me Up” is bound to cement his name in to the music scene.

Following up from latest single “She’s On Fire”, which impressively did and still doing well on Zambian rotations, making it No. 7 on the Taffy Raw Top 20 Chart, and also getting playlisted in USA and Namibia’s National Broadcasting Radio.

Aside from that, SLOWBURN is one of the most well branding emerging artist. According to a source named “Zambian Influencer”, he got listed as one of The Best 8 Branded New Wave Artists”.

