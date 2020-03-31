Sliqe joins forces with 25k and Maglera Doe Boy to blow some life in to mzansi’s streets

Written by on March 31, 2020

Awarding winning South African Hip Hop DJ, Sliqe links up with 25k and Maglera Doe Boy for the release of their highly anticipated Championship Music EP which is dubbed a sonic representation of the South African street culture released under Kennel Music imprint.

The new body of work carries five songs in total and sees Sliqe exhibits his versatility as a producer once again, the project also features an additional song with Zingah titled Fresh Take.

while you purchase  or Stream Championship Music EP here:  https://africori.to/championmusic/

Here is a recap from his previous album “Injayam”

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

SKEPTA, CHIP & YOUNG ADZ JOINT ALBUM ‘INSOMNIA’ OUT NOW

March 31, 2020

0 0

Nipho Hurd – “The Ghel”

March 31, 2020

0 0

Charisma – “With Love, Charisma”

March 31, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Nipho Hurd – “The Ghel”

Thumbnail
Previous post

Gigi Lamayne – “Mojo Jojo” (ft. Bri Biase)

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST