Sliqe joins forces with 25k and Maglera Doe Boy to blow some life in to mzansi’s streets

Awarding winning South African Hip Hop DJ, Sliqe links up with 25k and Maglera Doe Boy for the release of their highly anticipated Championship Music EP which is dubbed a sonic representation of the South African street culture released under Kennel Music imprint.

The new body of work carries five songs in total and sees Sliqe exhibits his versatility as a producer once again, the project also features an additional song with Zingah titled Fresh Take.

while you purchase or Stream Championship Music EP here: https://africori.to/championmusic/

Here is a recap from his previous album “Injayam”