Slikour hints Skwatta Kamp reunion on new celeb game show!

Hip hop legend and publisher – and one of the founders of groundbreaking South African hip hop group, Skwatta Kamp – Slikour, dropped an epic hint, signaling the biggest music industry news this year, on episode one of new celebrity quiz show, Smirnoff Game Nights. Prompted by host DJ Doowap if we would ever get to hear from Skwatta Kamp again, the hip-hop star replied with a confident yes, and that there is something big in the works, that something exciting is coming!

Hosted by DJ Doowap and broadcast on You Tube every Thursday from November 19th to December 24th, the six-part Game Nights series pits celebrities up against each other in a series of games on South African pop culture, from “Multiple Choice” to “Fill in the Blanks” and “True or False”, on everything from music to art, fashion and general knowledge.

The first episode, sees hip-hop star Slikour go up against lifestyle content creator Thandolwethu Tsekiso in a spirited test of wits and bragging rights!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oo_3DAp4VK4