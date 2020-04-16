Slambile gains momentum as more artists bear a brunt of strict lockdown measures in SOUTH Africa

A group of over 200 musicians (in all genres) from different cities in all 9 provinces came together in April during the Covid19 lockdown with concerns after an announcement was made on the banning of mass gatherings and crowds where they will no longer be able to work, perform in shows or promote their music again. Musicians understand the health risks and are all on lockdown awaiting assistance for their needs to be met while they quarantine at home. They then created a hashtag campaign #Slambile to help make awareness and also get urgent assistance.

With no shows, gigs or any work they were left stranded without any aid, grant or UIF funds to assist them in their homes, no groceries or food parcels, some have no shelter and are therefore living from one house to another because for most of them they depend on side hustles to get by, they have no grant or UIF fund to relief them from the current crisis. And so these group discussions ended into one big group of musicians doing Gospel music, Hiphop, Djs, Producers, Maskandi artists, Jazz bands, Afrikaans musiek, Pop artists, RNB, World music. The musicians have one common goal: to get relief and aid from Government/CSi corporates if not Department of Arts&Culture.

What also hyped the group and gave them hope was after Minister Nathi Mthethwa made an announcement that there is a budget/ funding of R150 Million available to help musicians with food, essentials and income during the lockdown or covid19 pandemic crisis. The musicians debated this amongst themselves and found that if the government allocated such a huge amount then it should be able to relief food, aid and income to many if not all musicians because by selecting certain names and excluding others its already raising suspicion.

Musicians have in previous years been rejected funding by Arts&Culture department, some did work and never got paid, others were promised work or funding but received anything. The artists feel that its always big names or same people who benefit from government funds whereas majority of entertainers and independent artists have to scramble for money or rely on corporates for work. Most independent musicians are now left without work, no shows, no jobs, no gigs, no rent money, no food, no grocery, no shelter. This solidarity budget is a relief for all musicians in all genres irrespective of who and where they come from.

Musicians are now campaigning on twitter with a hashtag #SLAMBILE to drive the campaign. more hungry musicians are joining in. Other big acts are signing the petition they created online.

Today on twitter their hashtag #SLAMBILE caught the eye of many public figures. Some of them signing the online petition. More artists are now voicing their frustration and joining in the discussion around #SLAMBILE meaning “we are hungry”, this is now sparking a lot of conversations amongst Musicians about changes they would like to see and issues around mismanagement of funds have been raised.