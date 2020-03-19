Skhanda World’s firstborn Loki, IS ALL Set To Mark His “Section” In The Music Scene

Loki drops his first official single for 2020 titled “Section”. The budding rapper features K.O on the bouncy track as he prepares to cement his name in the music industry

The Durban bred talent, born Ndlelenhle Nyuswa, was discovered by K.O through a series of online interactions that looked like an A&R exercise on Twitter last year. He has since been taken under the seasoned rapper’s wings through musical mentorship to help him along his career.

He recently stunned in the Skhanda World collaboration titled “Killa Combo” bringing his unique style to the track. He returns with a display of his versatility as he incorporates a signature fluid delivery with a funky melodic style only he manages to master in a special way on “Section”. The promising star is in his element as he oozes the right amount of confidence opening the track before he entrusts K.O with the hook and a closing verse.

“Section” serves as a takeover alert to the game. Not only is Loki looking to show up and show off, but he’s also doing it on his own terms and it’s the best thing to witness. The single is now available on digital platforms