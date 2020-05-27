Sketchy Bongo & Locnville’s ‘95 Skyline’ goes global with A beats by breakfast REMIX

Congratulations to labelmates Sketchy Bongo & Locnville on the release of their globally commissioned ‘95 Skyline’ remix. The single, released earlier this year starting making waves in Warner Music’s New York office in early March – keen to get involved in the story, they commissioned producer ‘beats by breakfast’ to revamp the track for the Northern Hemisphere summer- the result can be heard

beats by breakfast is a Nashville-based writer/producer who focuses on clean, precise pop production. His work has been streamed 13MM+ times across major DSPs. He has major label releases with Atlantic (Julia Knight) & Sony/disco: wax (Sini) as well as synch placements with Apple, Sephora, Covergirl, Coca-Cola, This Is Us, The Bold Type & others.

‘As soon as I heard ’95 Skyline’ I loved it & I knew I could put my own spin on it! I wanted this remix to feel like you just hopped in the car in the middle of summer with your best friend and you’re about to drive aimlessly for hours on end.’ Says Beats by Breakfast.

Its companion video is now available on all digital streaming platforms

In case you have missed out Thabang Mashile hosted Sketchy Bongo & Locnville on The Lifestyle after the release of the original version of Skyline and this is how the conversation went down.