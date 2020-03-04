SKETCHY BONGO AND LOCNVILLE REUNITE AGAIN ON ANOTHER SMASH HIT

After their 2016 Platinum-Certified hit Cold Shoulder, the now label mates Sketchy Bongo and Locnville reunite on a soon to become party anthem 95 Skyline

95 Skyline is a splash of feel good vibes, a song that will make you just want to throw your hands in the air just to drown in the pulse, perfect for a summer day in 2020 as it would be in the mid-90’s. it is a fusion of the current pop and late 90’s power-pop-punk. Sketchy Bongo says, “Locnville and I met for the session planning on making a different song. We made that song, then we chilled and listened to some Blink 182 and Sum 41 and came up with the guitar riff on 95 Skyline and made a completely new song.”

Sketchy Bongo, born Yuvir Pillay in Durban South Africa, has been making music since the age of 13 & has produced a string of great songs with many A-listers, including Shekinah, Aewon Wolf, Kyle Deutsch, Locnville & AKA. Stand out chart-toppers include Love Me In The Dark, Cold Shoulder, Back To The Beach & Let Me Know.

95 Skyline is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

In case you missed the interview with Sketchy Bongo & Locnville please see interview podcast below: