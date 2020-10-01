Skales drops an official video for “Badman Love” featuring Tekno

The Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Skales has released a video for his hit song “Badman Love” in collaboration with up with the Nigerian record producer Tekno .

“Someone sent me a video of  Tekno singing Badman Love. Apparently, he’s a huge fan of the song (it is possible that Tekno loves the song more than me). So I asked for a remix and he agreed.” Skales said highlighting how the production was  put together.

Skales out poured his heart on his recently release of a titled the Healing Process, ‘God Is Good, Selecta, Badman Love, Done To Me, On Your Side, Skales Ft Walshy Fire – Loko, and Skales Ft Ice Prince & Mc Makopolo – A’Lagos. This 7 track EP mirrors the pain, the hardships and anxiety, overwhelming awareness, and search for peace the Skales has endured in his journey.

