Sir Dauda pairs up with Simi to release visual for “Woman”

Written by on September 23, 2020

Talented Nigerian talented singer, songwriter and instrumentalist and who is Falz’ first signee under his label Bahd Guys Entertainment Sir Dauda has teamed up with the phenomenal Afro pop singer Simi for a  release of a new video and song titled “Woman”. The single comes off his debut 5-track EP titled “Love Ex Machina”.

This EP is layered with four hot jams including his 2019 hit single ‘Landlord’

 

