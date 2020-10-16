SIMI FINALLY RELEASES HER EAGERLY AWAITED EP ‘RESTLESS II’

Hot off the heels of the runaway success of her smash song ‘Duduke’ – a heartfelt ode to her new-born daughter that has clocked up an astounding 83 million TikTok impressions and 13 million online views – the Nigerian Afro-Pop singer/songwriter and producer sensation Simi has released her brand new EP ‘Restless II’ (out now on Platoon)

Released alongside a stunning, must-see Gizelle Hernandez (Jennifer Lopez, Jhene Aiko, Lena Waithe) directed visual for the project’s lead single ‘No Longer Beneficial’, ‘Restless II’ sees Simi carving out her own lane with an exciting, rebirth of sound as she mixes sophisticated and sultry, future-R&B with vibrant Afrobeats influences and her distinctive and mesmerizingly, soulful vocals over 6 dynamic tracks. The project is enhanced with production from some of West Africa’s finest musical talents Sessand Oscar and sees Simi teaming-up with her husband, the highly-acclaimed Nigerian music artist and creative Adekunle Gold on the addictive slow-jam ‘Bites The Dust’, fellow Nigerian musician WurlD on ‘Triggered’ and an entrancing verse from UK rapper Ms Banks on ‘There For You’,

Speaking on the EP, Simi said: “Before I got my break in the industry, I had so many moments of uncertainty. I was bursting with all this creativity and I was almost desperate for someone to bank on it. So I channelled my energy into the first Restless EP. “Restless”, because it was how I felt. Thankfully, I made it to the other side. There are many “other sides” on every path. You find your breakthrough, and then chase another one. And another one. And then, another one. My second ’Restless’ EP is a symbol of my search for a new journey on the same path. May the force be with me.”

Born in the well-known Surulere suburb of Lagos, Nigeria Simi started singing and dancing as a child in her local church choir. Having started out creating Gospel music over a decade ago, she began her mainstream music journey in 2014, releasing the ‘Restless’ EP and then going on to release some of her best known hits such as ‘Tiff’, ‘Jamb Question’, ‘Love Don’t Care’ and featuring on hit tracks such as ‘Soldier’ with Falz, ‘No Forget’ with Adekunle Gold and ‘So Rire’ with Legendury Beatz to name just a few. She has also released two chart topping studio albums, 2008’s ‘Ogaju’ and 2017’s ‘Simisola’ – which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard World Albums Chart – last year’s ‘Omo Charlie Champagne , Vol 1’ EP and the collaborative EP ‘Chemistry’ with Falz in 2016, whilst amassing a staggering 173 million global streams across all platforms.

Clearly on a one-woman mission to bring her one of a kind, R&B and Afro-pop fusion sound to the world, the ‘Restless II’ EP is set to take Simi to dizzying new heights and place her firmly on the international music scene where she so rightly belongs.

‘Restless II’ EP tracklist:

‘No Longer Beneficial’ | Simi ‘There For You’ | Simi & Ms Banks ‘City Lights’ | Simi ‘Triggered’ | Simi & WurlD ‘Undeserving’ | Simi ‘Bites The Dust’ | Simi & Adekunle Gold

