Shane Eagle Drops “Green” Freestyle

Written by on March 26, 2022

Coming off his latest single Numerology, Shane Eagle has dropped visuals to another single ahead of his upcoming album titled, Green released on the 18th of March. The “Green” Freestyle sees Shane effortlessly rhyming off of a soulful instrumental accompanied by black and white footage of Shane in different locations. Shane also pays tribute to recently deceased Riky Rick and world-renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh among the intimate bars he lays.

The freestyle does a good job of building anticipation to the album as it adds to the consecutive run of solid singles that Shane has released leading up to this project. Shane is an artist that doesn’t submit to stereotypes and that’s been evident in his career, that being said, room for optimism is created with drops like these and one can only hope that Green will be a project worth the anticipation.

Visuals taken from: @Shane_Eagle

