SHA SHA Drops New Single and Video for ‘WOZA’

Award winning Zimbabwean songstress, Sha Sha, continues her reign as the queen of amapiano with her new single and video for “Woza” available on all digital platforms. The first release since her autobiographical debut EP Blossom in late 2019, “Woza” is an amapiano anthem that boldly urges you to live in the moment.

The music video for “Woza”, directed by Nate Thomas (Simmy “Ngiyesaba”, DJ Sliqe “Spaan Saam featuring Kwesta”) and Nigel Stockl, sees a gorgeously styled Sha Sha move through a selection of power poses and choreographed moves flanked by a group of dancers. The video then cuts to the club where she’s in her element on the low-lit dance floor as well as against a neon laser backdrop, evident that Sha Sha is comfortable anywhere and makes music for everyone.

“This song is December, it’s for December, inspired by December! After the year we’ve had, I just want everyone to let their hair down and enjoy themselves,” said the Tender Love singer.

The winner of this year’s BET Award for Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act, Sha Sha’s notable features on Kabza De Small’s “Why Ngikufela” and Scorpion Kings’ “iThemba’lam” cemented her groundbreaking year, and with “Woza” she issues a strong summon to the dance floor this summer that’ll be hard to resist.