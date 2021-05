Have you heard?? Summer came early!

Peperempe’s just dropped a Banger produced by Kel-P called PEMPE #Pempe.

Nigerian queen SEYI SHAY features fellow queen YEMI ALADE in this energy filled ‘Hot Girl Anthem.

The video dropped on Sunday the 9th of May.

Check it out https://youtu.be/-K1QLa9MCBE

Seyi is also a friend of Transafricaradio!

Listen to her throwback interviews on the station of the Gods!