SENZO AFRIKA throws in a blizzard AFROSOUL/AMAPIANO hits

South African Singer, Songwriter and Afro-soul Vocalist Senzo Afika has released his debut album after the successful release of singles, Khumbul’ekhaya, Usebenzel’ekhaya and Taxi Driver featuring amapiano sensation Focalistic.

Senzo Afrika is no stranger to the music industry and has collaborated with artists such as the groundbreaking and versatile Major League DJs on Pianochella, Semi Tee, Kamo Mphela and producer Abidoza. Originally from Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal, Senzo uniquely fuses traditional Zulu rhythmic elements with urban beats of house, amapiano and RnB.

“All my music is lived experiences that many people can relate to. People consider me as an old soul, but I would like my music to speak to people across age groups. This is true meaning of A Valley of 1000 Hills.” Besides Focalistic, the album has an exciting array of guest features which include the likes of Aubrey Qwana, Makwa, Tyler ICU and Mlindo.