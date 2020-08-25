Senegalese legendary ensemble Orchestra Baobab celebrates 50 years anniversary

This year marks half a century of the legendary Senegalese Jazz band Orchestra Baobab. In celebration of this incredible milestone, die hard fans of the band will get to relive the best moment of the band through the the release of their landmark 2002 reunion album ‘Specialist In All Styles’ date for September 25th. Orchestra Baobab’s phenomenal journey started back in the 1960’s the resident band of Darker’s Baobab club where the band got its name. The Orchestra has over the years won hearts of music lovers across the with their unique blend of Afro-Latin styles and to this day they remain the custodian of African music history.

Relive the moment of Orchestra Baobab Live at Jazz á Vienne, premieres tonight on World Circuit Records’ You Tube page.