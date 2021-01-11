SAWEETIE “BEST FRIEND” FT. DOJA CAT

Written by on January 11, 2021

Saweetie, returns with her club-ready banger “Best Friend,” featuring GRAMMY®-nominated rapper/singer Doja Cat. An empowering anthem, “Best Friend” is primed for the most wild girls’ night out (or in). The chemistry and confidence of these two rising superstars pumping each other up is undeniable, a perfect prelude to Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music on ICY/Warner Records. Get “Best Friend” ,

Over slapping drums, Saweetie and Doja Cat trade bars that celebrate the other’s success, beauty, and independence. Saweetie spits clever lines throughout, including the catchy hook: “That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft.” Doja Cat matches her with equally sharp rhymes: “If she ride for me, she don’t need a key.”

  

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
