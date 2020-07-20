Sauti sol graces the New York time Billboard

East African boys reopen 2021 on a winning streak, The Kenyan Afropop sensation made Africa proud once more by taking the tripping melanin to The New York Times Square Billboard displaying visuals from their first hit single ‘Suzanna’ from their album ‘Midnight Train’

Sauti Sol follows just a hand full of African prominent music names that includes renowned South African eletro / dance producer Black Coffee and rapper Nasty C.

The song was released in February 2020 prior to their album release in June 2020. ‘Suzanna’ was a love letter dedicated to a lost lover who was being asked to come back home because somebody still loved her. Since the premiere, ‘Suzanna’ has been a fan favorite and currently has over 16 million views on YouTube

Their milestone follows shortly after the boy band was announced the YouTube Music among the 21 artists to join the first YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021.

The Class of 2021 is the first group of 132 Black creators and artists selected from around the world to participate in this new initiative dedicated to equipping black creators with the resources to succeed on YouTube.

“We’re really excited to be part of the first #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class along with 20 other incredible artists. Our identity informs our sonics, our storytelling, and our fashion. Much like our country, Kenya, our music is multi-layered, with an East Africa groove. Our passion is for the craft and artistry of music, and our music is a soundtrack to people’s lives,” Sauti Sol captioned.