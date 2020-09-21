SAT-B RELEASES drops a new jam ”IZINA REMIX” FEATURING FABELOVE, CHRIS EAZY, AOBEATS AND BAIN TURO

Burundi meets Rwanda, Just last month, Sat-B came through with Gacugere ft Bain Turo, “Izina Remix” saw the Burundian Superstar and Empire Avenue Boss connect with Best Rapper in Burundi & Rwanda Fabelove, Chriss Eazy, AoBeats & Bain Turo who added a new verse and layed down some nice combination. Video directed by Kent-P.

Watch the new video for “Izina Remix” below.